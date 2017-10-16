‘Glee’ Star Attempted Suicide After Child Porn Conviction

By Darik
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former Glee star Mark Salling tried to take his life after accepting a plea bargain in his child pornography case.

According to TMZ, the disgraced actor cut his wrists in his home on August 22. However, he quickly freaked out and screamed for his roommate’s help, and they were able to get help in time to save Salling’s life.

After being treated in the hospital, Salling went through a psychiatric evaluation and then was taken to rehab.

The actor is currently facing 4-7 years in prison after 50,000 images of child pornography were found on his computer.

