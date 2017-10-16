Joe Jonas Engaged To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner [PIC]

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner from “Game of Thrones” got engaged over the weekend. It’s fresh news, Joe just posted it yesterday (October 15th), making it Instagram-official. And quite the ring it is:

Oddly, this happened just days after Demi Lovato says she fell in love with Joe while working on a movie a few years ago. That’s old news though, we’re 100% confident there are no hard feelings anywhere.

The engagement comes just about a year exactly after they started dating. They’re said to be the real-life version of “relationship goals.” Congratulations to Joe and Sophie!

