Las Vegas Shooting Survivor Loses Home In Santa Rosa Fire

Michella Flores is a flight attendant, as well as a former firefighter and paramedic. She was in Las Vegas the night of the concert, staying across the street at another hotel. She was watching Jason Aldean from the sidewalk when the shots started. She ran, taking cover in a conference room of her hotel, and waited with many others, packed into the room.

After returning home from Las Vegas (as well as another business trip after Las Vegas), she worked for several days straight, and finally got home on October 7th. She’s staying in a house with her parents while moving into a new home, but it was that home with her parents where she saw the “glow” from the fire. Michella told her parents to pack, and then she took her dog and went to a park near the home. she was listening to a fire dispatch radio, and she heard them say the street name where her parents were. She called her mom, who was screaming on the other end of the phone, saying the fire was at the base of their driveway.

The fire took the home, and all of their belongings. Clothes, uniforms, the place she slept, the place she was storing her things, all her memories. She and her parents are all ok, as well as Michella’s dog. They’re all now staying at the new home that Michella was waiting to move in to.

What a rough couple weeks she’s been through, wow. Again, our hearts are seriously hurting for all the victims of the fires. Such a missive disaster, claiming belongings, nature, lives.. So terrible.

