Margot Robbie On Why She Dresses As Men For Halloween

One of the most popular Halloween costumes last year and probably this year too is Margot Robbie’s “Harley Quinn” from “Suicide Squad.” The blue-blonde-red/pink hair, the fishnet stockings, short shorts and “Daddy’s little Monster” t-shirt were sold out everywhere, and was seen all over town and at parties. Even a lot of guys wore the costumes.

But Margot Robbie goes a much different direction with her costumes for Halloween. “Every Halloween I dress as a guy character because they are always the most fun. From Day One, I never got the Halloween slutty costumes,” she says. Last year she went as Jason from “Friday the 13th.” She says her favorite costume was when she dressed as James Franco’s character from the movie “Spring Breakers.” “I did my hair in cornrows, put on a Hawaiian shirt and a gold grill on my teeth. I nailed it!”

So Margot Robbie dresses as guys for Halloween because it’s more fun, she says. And also, she won’t freeze like many of the women she saw in New York last year, “I was in New York that year, and it was snowing. I thought, ‘Surely, everybody is going to cover up.’ But every other woman was in lingerie.”

