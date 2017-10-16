Pink Admits She Didn’t Have Sex With Her Husband For A Year

In a new interview with The Guardian, Pink got very candid about her marriage to Carey Hart.

Just because she’s famous doesn’t mean she doesn’t struggle with the same marital problems as everyone else. She said,

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s*** you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, things are going so good, you guys. Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.”

I feel like anyone in a marriage or even a relationship has had this type of thought process. Read more of her interview HERE.