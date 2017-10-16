‘Saturday Night Live’ Takes On Harvey Weinstein [VIDEO]

Filed Under: academy, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Colin Jost, Harvey Weinstein, Michael Che, Saturday Night Live, Sexual Harassment, sexual misconduct, SNL, weekend update
(Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

Just hours, minutes after the Academy kicked Harvey Weinstein off the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The board is made up of 54 members including Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks. The board voted to expel Harvey, and they say it was “well in excess of the required two-thirds majority.”

We’d call that fairly unanimous.

In a statement, the Academy says their vote was “not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over.”

Anyway, that happened Saturday, just hours before “Saturday Night Live” went on-air. Of course they had to take a couple jabs at Harvey. Check out the video below from the news segment “Weekend Update.”

