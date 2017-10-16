Strangers Pays For Items A Stay At Home Mom Of 4 Was Going To Put Back [PIC]

Erin Bennett is a stay at home mom of 4 who lives in Virginia. She was recently at Target picking up necessities and a few extra things for herself made their way into her cart. We all know how that goes, especially at Target.

When her total came out to more than she had budgeted she decided to put a scented candle and some makeup items back. The man behind her who she had struck up a conversation with, insisted that he would pay for the items even after Erin politely turned down his offer. In a Facebook post later in the day she revealed just how much that candle helped her because she suffers from postpartum. The smallest gesture, meant so much to her and she plans on paying it forward. See the post below….