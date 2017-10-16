Woody Allen Discusses Harvey Weinstein, Offends Many

Woody Allen, who worked with Harvey Weinstein on many projects, broke his silence about the film producer. He says that the situation is “tragic” for everyone involved, and that’s including Harvey.

Woody said in an interview that it’s “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that [his] life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for these poor women that had to go through that.”

Well, yeah, it’s sad, terrible, awful that Harvey took advantage of women, and so many, with the possibility of many who may not have even come forward yet. But Woody’s comments didn’t go unnoticed by many who took offense, with one person saying, well, look below:



What they’re talking about, of course, is the fact that Woody Allen has been facing allegations, for a long time now, that he sexually assaulted the daughter he adopted with his ex, Mia Farrow.

Back to Weinstein, Woody says that he hopes this won’t turn into a “witch hunt atmosphere.” Explaining about the situation, “You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.”

Take it as you will, but that’s what Woody says about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Source.