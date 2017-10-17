Anne Frank Halloween Costume Causes Outrage [PIC]

An online costume retailer is causing major controversy after selling an Anne Frank costume on their website.
The New York Daily News has reported that HalloweenCostumes.com was selling a “WW2 Anne Frank Girls Costume,” which included a beret, a blue dress, and a bag.
While the costume was first noticed back in September, backlash really began pouring in as the Halloween season began to pick up.
The company has since pulled the costume off their website and released a statement on Twitter.
Get more information right here, and see a closer look at the costume right here.