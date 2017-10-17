Anne Frank Halloween Costume Causes Outrage [PIC]

An online costume retailer is causing major controversy after selling an Anne Frank costume on their website.

The New York Daily News has reported that HalloweenCostumes.com was selling a “WW2 Anne Frank Girls Costume,” which included a beret, a blue dress, and a bag.

Yeah this seems super uncool. You seen this @carlosgeADL ? pic.twitter.com/uhKS3g9b2J — Jerod MacDonald-Evoy (@JerodMacEvoy) October 15, 2017

While the costume was first noticed back in September, backlash really began pouring in as the Halloween season began to pick up.

I genuinely want to know who thought an Anne Frank Halloween costume was a good idea 🙄 — becca (@Becca_Lee_123) October 17, 2017

The company has since pulled the costume off their website and released a statement on Twitter.

