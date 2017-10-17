‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Dies At 94 Years Old [VIDEO]

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

No question that 94 is a long life, but it’s still sad when it happens. 94-year-old “Game of Thrones” actor Roy Dotrice passed away yesterday (October 16th) in his home with his family nearby. He played Hallyne the Pyromancer in the show.

While he was in one of the most popular television shows in modern times, he was well-known for quite the impressive career. He even received an OBE from Queen Elizabeth of England. An OBE is a sort of Officer’s rank, like a Knighthood, in the Order of the British Empire, and is awarded for having a “major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.”

Heads up warning for typical “Game of Thrones” style dialogue in this clip:

He also holds a Guinness World Record for a rather interesting feat. He narrated George RR Martin’s “A Song Of Ice And Fire” audiobooks, and it’s for his role on those books that he received the award. He voiced a wide number of characters in the books – 224 to be exact.

He was in the Royal Air Force, and was inspired to be an actor after being captured as prisoner of war. It was during that capture that he actually put on plays and concerts to help entertain and raise the spirits of the other inmates.

No doubt he entertained countless numbers of people of many generations throughout his career.

