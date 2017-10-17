Get A $3 ‘Boorito’ At Chipotle On Halloween

As usual, Chipotle is making it easy for us to score a free meal this Halloween. I’m not sure if I remember this correctly but weren’t the rules that you used to have to come dressed as a burrito to get a free burrito?

Well this year, if you come dressed in a costume between 3pm to close, you can get a free burrito or as they are calling it, “Boorito”. If you’re watching your carbs you can also get a burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos. Of course it’s at their discretion whether or not they grant you this deal based off your costume. Like if you come in wearing a cat shirt, probably not considered a costume. Read more about the rules HERE.

At that link it also tells you how you can win a year’s worth of free burritos!