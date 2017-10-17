Halloween-Themed Starbucks Drink – Zombie Frappuccino

Starbucks is on a roll this year with the specialty drinks. Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino?

This new one, tied to a holiday, much like the Pumpkin Spice Lattes are here for fall, and the Peppermint Frappuccinos are popular during winter/Christmas time, this new drink is here for Halloween. It’s called the Zombie Frappuccino, and will drop on October 26th, according to some info leaked by Starbucks baristas. Once the 31st is over, so are the drinks. Hopefully they’ll keep enough of the ingredients in supply to fill demand, unlike the Unicorn.

Unfortunately the barista’s Tweet has since been erased from the internet, but luckily it will live on thanks to this handy-dandy screenshot:



Anyway, the drink is rumored to be cream-based. Some of the ingredients are green-caramel-apple powder, as well as pink powder (like the Unicorn). The whipped cream on top is pink (sounds familiar), said to be the color of “brains.” There will be a pink drizzle on top of the whole thing as well.

Something you’re interested in, or are you going straight for the Peppermint Frapps?

