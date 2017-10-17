Harry Styles Reveals That He Named One Direction

By Scott T. Sterling

Is there anything Harry Styles can’t do?

Fresh off a successful acting turn in Dunkirk and currently supporting his red-hot self-titled solo debut, the singer has revealed yet another talent: naming pop groups.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Styles shared how he was the one to come up with the name One Direction for the band that would go on to become one of the biggest pop acts in the world.

“I know they’re not here to defend anything else, but it was me,” Styles told CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tony Dokoupil, referring to his 1D band-mates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

“I thought it sounded good. We threw around names for a little bit, and I honestly don’t know. I suggested it and everyone was like ‘Yeah we like that’ and then it kind of stuck, and that was what it was.”

Styles is set to appear alongside Alessia Cara, Kesha, Khalid, Lorde, Macklemore, P!nk, Sam Hunt and Sam Smith at the Hollywood Bowl for this year’s We Can Survive concert on Oct. 21. The show benefits breast cancer awareness and research.

Watch Harry Styles talk about One Direction (and making quick change as a cashier) in the video below.