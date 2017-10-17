Hospital Employees Save Wildfire Victims While Their Own Homes Burn

The men and women working around the clock during the devastating Northern California wildfires are true heroes.

SF Gate has reported that 51 doctors at the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital kept working despite losing their homes, as did 83 other caregivers, and 5 fire volunteers.

In what was likely the hardest week in the hospital’s history, the staff stayed focused despite their own personal hardships. This was all while dealing with twice the regular amount number of patients in the emergency room.

The hospital is the biggest trauma center for Sonoma, Napa, Lake, and Mendocino counties, so they received patients from every county and were often the first place to get the call for help.

Cambria Reese, a nurse, described one night shift:

“There was a time of uncertainty, for sure. It was chaotic at the hospital, and stressful not knowing. I cried a lot and kept working. A lot of people felt hopeless. I was focusing on work and someone else’s health to get through.”

We wish all these heroes the best as they move beyond this difficult time.

