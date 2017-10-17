How Carrie Fisher Once Dealt With A Sexual Harassing Producer

Sexual harassment in Hollywood has been a longtime issue, Harvey Weinstein was just one of the few who have been called out so far. The problem has even come across Carrie Fisher’s eyes, but of course she handled it in a very direct and efficient manner.

First of all, Carrie was not one to keep something quiet. She was very outspoken, quick to speak out about anything. She was a massive advocate of mental health, and she was very quick-witted. A good friend of Carrie for a very long time, Heather Ross, she’s a writer. Heather told the story about how Carrie once handled a producer who tried to sexually harass her (Heather), and it sounds so Carrie.

Basically, Carrie heard that the producer invited Heather to a business dinner, but pushed her into the seat in the car and held her down. This Oscar-winning producer was kept nameless, but Carrie actually hand-delivered a gift, a nice, white Tiffany box topped with a pretty bow, to that producer. Now you’re saying “why did she give him a gift?” Well, that “gift” was actually a cow’s tongue from a local butcher. There was also a note that read something along the lines of “If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!”

So thank you Carrie, for handling that situation is such a “Carrie-style” way, and sending a very clear message.

