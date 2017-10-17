Law Passed That Bans Puppy Mills In California

A new law was confirmed this week that officially bans puppy mills in the state of California.

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, pet stores are required by law to sell dogs, cats and rabbits from animal shelters, rescue groups or adoption centers. The fine for selling an animal from a mill will be $500.

The legislation was widely praised by the Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). According to Today, the Humane Society has said that “irresponsible breeding leads to an estimated 1.5 million animals euthanized across the United States each year and puppy mills supply a shocking 99 percent of dogs sold in pet stores nationwide.”