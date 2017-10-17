Man Takes His Wife On A Bread Themed Honeymoon

I wonder if this guy has a brother because he sounds like my kinda guy.

Matt Kemp lives in the United Kingdom and is a lover of all things bread, especially sourdough. Naturally his new bride wanted to go somewhere lavish, relaxing, tropical. Fiji, his wife wanted to go to Fiji but Matt had different plans.

Since his bread addiction started in 2012, he’s wanted to travel to San Francisco which in his eyes is bread heaven. They traveled 5,300 miles and without skipping a beat, made a stop at Tartine Bakery to meet Chad Robertson, the man behind it all. I can’t do Matt’s excitement to be in the city of bread justice so read about his trip, according to him, HERE.

SOURCE: SF GATE