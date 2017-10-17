Man Takes His Wife On A Bread Themed Honeymoon

Filed Under: Bread, Bread Honeymoon, Fiji, Honeymoon, San Francisco, Sourdough Bread, Tartine Bakery, united kingdom
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

I wonder if this guy has a brother because he sounds like my kinda guy.

Matt Kemp lives in the United Kingdom and is a lover of all things bread, especially sourdough. Naturally his new bride wanted to go somewhere lavish, relaxing, tropical. Fiji, his wife wanted to go to Fiji but Matt had different plans.

Since his bread addiction started in 2012, he’s wanted to travel to San Francisco which in his eyes is bread heaven. They traveled 5,300 miles and without skipping a beat, made a stop at Tartine Bakery to meet Chad Robertson, the man behind it all. I can’t do Matt’s excitement to be in the city of bread justice so read about his trip, according to him, HERE.

SOURCE: SF GATE

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live