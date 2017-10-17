Marilyn Manson Says Justin Bieber Has ‘The Mind Of A Squirrel’

This got heated.

Last month, Justin Bieber wore a Marilyn Manson shirt on stage at a show. No big deal really, but Bieber was selling the shirt in his own merchandise inventory. It was also reported that Justin actually told Marilyn Manson that he made him [Manson] “relevant again” by selling that shirt. Marilyn Manson of course took offense to the comment, saying “He was a real piece of ____ in the way he had the arrogance to say that.” Well then.

A few weeks later during an interview, Marilyn Manson was asked about Justin. He says that the Biebs is “in some sort of religious cult,” and added that he doesn’t “like to fight with girls, so I don’t want to fight with Justin Bieber.” After being asked what Manson thought Bieber might have been thinking about selling the shirt, he replied “I don’t know, because I don’t know how to use the mind of a squirrel.”

To summarize, Marilyn Manson thinks Justin Bieber is in a religious cult, is a girl, and has the mind of a squirrel.

And to think the two of them apparently used to be friends. I wonder how far the event went that caused the feud in the first place.

