MGMT Releases Video For New Song ‘Little Dark Age’ [WATCH]

MGMT is officially back after a four year break with a fresh video to go with their first single.

The group hinted on Twitter recently about a new release and today marks the official drop. They also provided the official lyrics for the song.

The song and video, directed by David MacNutt and Nathaniel Axel, give off a gothic vibe, with many drawing comparisons to the Cure (and for good reason). Little Dark Age was produced by Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift, Kelela) and Dave Fridmann, who also produced on MGMT’s debut Oracular Spectacular.

Watch the video below.