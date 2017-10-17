Robert Pattinson Called Off His Engagement To FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs (real name Tahlia Barnett) met in 2014 and got engaged seven months later. However, the couple has been drifting apart during the last couple of months and sources report that Pattinson finally called off the engagement.

A source told the Sun:

“They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together. “Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. “It’s a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple.”

The first warning sign that things might be rocky between them was when Pattinson told reporters that he was “kind of” engaged to FKA back in July.

There are also now talks that the Twilight actor is seeing Katy Perry following the break-up. A source told E! News:

“No one really understood what he saw in FKA, but they always supported him. As far as Katy goes, they have been good friends for a while. They have many mutual friends and have always kept in touch. They aren’t serious as of now, but Rob has always had an interest in Katy.”

However, another source remarked:

“Robert is not dating anyone now. He is just chilling. He is good friends with Katy Perry and talks to her about everything.”

Considering all the photos of Perry and Pattinson looking quite chummy that have emerged recently, many are speculating that their friend relationship may be changing soon.