TheĀ Spider-Man: Homecoming Blu-ray includes some footage of Tom Holland’s audition tape.

The special features on the disc reveal the rigorous process in casting the iconic role. Over 7,500 actors submitted tapes, with the studio meeting 200 of them.

Holland said of the audition process:

“It was a pretty daunting process. I went through a phase of just doing self tapes after self tapes after self tapes.”

The Blu-ray is now available.

