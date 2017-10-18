Explore Other Planets On Google Maps [PIC]

By Darik
Filed Under: Google maps, Moon, planets, Space
(Photo by Hubble Space Telescope/Nasa via Getty Images)

Google Maps has expanded into space!

Mashable has reported that the popular mapping service is now including closeups of some of the planets in our solar system, including Mercury, Mars, and Venus.

They’ve also added in some other notable features in space, such as the moon, Pluto, and the International Space Station.

However, as the feature is still pretty new, it’s not perfect. A few people have pointed out that certain craters and other features have been mislabeled on some planets.

Make sure to check it out for yourself, and learn more right here.

