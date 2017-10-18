Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’ Given Award As Worst Pseudoscience

Well, that’s got to be disappointing.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Goop” brand is a brand which promotes a healthy, natural, organic lifestyle. They “curate” and distribute products that they feel line up with the company’s ideals, and they also make a high-end line of makeup and skin care products that adhere to their standards. Well, they just won an award. Yay!

Wait. Not yay. The award is for being the “best at promoting pseudoscience nonsense.” Oops.

The award, called the “Rusty Razor,” was given to the company because they promote health benefits to their products and ideas, but fail to give any sort of proof of science or research. “When there are so many issues affecting public health today — the rise of measles and whooping cough due to reduced rates of vaccination, for instance — it’s a shame that many people prefer to contemplate their yonis than engage with evidence-based reality,” says the editor of Skeptic Magazine, Deborah Hyde. She’s the one who gave the award, by the way. The “yoni” reference is about, well, here’s another quote from the article – “The company, which promotes putting a jade egg in a woman’s ‘yoni’ (its name for a vagina) and placing ‘bio frequency healing’ stickers on bodies, has been criticized for promoting ‘health benefits’ without scientific proof.”

It’s been a rough year for Goop. Just back in August, nonprofit organization Truth in Advertising actually made a complaint against Goop, saying they promote “unsubstantiated, and therefore deceptive, health and disease-treatment claims.” Gwyneth’s response to “the haters” who want Goop shut down? She told them to “bring [their] A-Game.” She says that she’s “interested in criticism based on fact, not on projections.”

Source.