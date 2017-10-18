Harvey Weinstein’s Brother Bob Now Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Bob Weinstein is Harvey’s younger brother. He helped start the Weinstein company, is co-chair, and founded, and runs, Dimension Films. He is also currently running things at the Weinstein Company.

He’s just been accused of sexual harassment. Amanda Segal was executive producer of one of the Weinstein Company’s dramas, “The Mist.” She says that Bob “repeatedly made romantic overtures to her and asked her to join him for private dinners. She says that Bob started asking last summer, and over the course of 3 months, he kept asking her to dinner. She hired lawyers, and they informed Bob that she would be leaving the show if he continued. She says in an interview that “no” should be enough. “After ‘no,’ anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Bob Weinstein’s attorneys released a statement:

“[The] story about Bob Weinstein is riddled with false and misleading assertions by Ms. Segel and we have the emails to prove it, but even if you believe what she says it contains not a hint of any inappropriate touching or even any request for such touching. There is no way in the world that Bob Weinstein is guilty of sexual harassment, and even if you believed what this person asserts there is no way it would amount to that.”

A representative for Bob says that the two did actually have dinner in June of 2016, and that he “denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made.”

Source.