IHOP Waiter Uses Karate Skills To Take Down Thief [Video]

Karate is a sport of discipline and knowledge. It’s also helpful for when an attempted robbery is happened at a restaurant you’re working at.

Elijah Arnold of San Antonio, TX when he heard the sound of his cash register being opened. Noticing the robber was taking money he jolted to take him down.

Although Arnold was struck in the face with a crowbar, he continued to latch onto the suspect until police arrive, per KENS 5 News.

Surveillance footage showed the whole thing going down.

Arnold said he was a “3rd-degree black belt in mixed martial arts,” but none of that training seemed to be on display during the altercation.

