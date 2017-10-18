Is The Human-Faced Cat Real? [VIDEO]

Pics and video of a cat-like creature with a human face have hit the internet, but is it REAL? See the videos/pics and decide for yourself…

A pic of the creature hit the internet…

#Police forced to deny rumours bizarre cat-like creature with human face has been found https://t.co/4IgK2OmSxq — Cat News App (@CatNewsApp) October 18, 2017

And so did this video…

But is it real?

Mirror.co.uk says that police in Malaysia have called the photos and videos “untrue”.

“Checks revealed the images were downloaded from the internet before it was shared on social media, claiming that the discovery was made in Pahang.”

Officials believe what we are seeing in these pics and videos are a ‘silicon baby werewolf’ toy that is sold online. They add that no sightings of the alleged creature have been reported.

Is it real? What do YOU think?