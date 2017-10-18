Is The Human-Faced Cat Real? [VIDEO]

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: Cat, creature, human face, images, Pictures, video, Viral
UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1950s: Woman with surprised look. (Photo by George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images)
(Photo by George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images)

Pics and video of a cat-like creature with a human face have hit the internet, but is it REAL? See the videos/pics and decide for yourself…

A pic of the creature hit the internet…

And so did this video…

But is it real?

Mirror.co.uk says that police in Malaysia have called the photos and videos “untrue”.

“Checks revealed the images were downloaded from the internet before it was shared on social media, claiming that the discovery was made in Pahang.”

Officials believe what we are seeing in these pics and videos are a ‘silicon baby werewolf’ toy that is sold online. They add that no sightings of the alleged creature have been reported.

Is it real? What do YOU think?

 

More from Doug Lazy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live