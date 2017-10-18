It’s Opening Night For The Kings! #SacramentoProud

By Darik
(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The time you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived……

It’s opening night for the Sacramento Kings, so it’s time to show how #SacramentoProud you are!

Tonight.

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

They’re taking on the Houston Rockets at the Golden 1 Center, and it looks like it’s going to be a crazy time!

Kings Basketball Is Back 👑 (🔊@groovyq)

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

With free T-shirts, food and drink specials, photo ops with the giant cowbell, and even a crazy halftime performance by Lil Jon, we don’t blame you for feeling excited.

We’ll be out there, so make sure you come and support the Kings with us!

Who will you be watching with tomorrow? 🙌

A post shared by Sacramento Kings (@sacramentokings) on

