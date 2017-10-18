Katy Perry Changes A Fan’s Life During Meet And Greet [VIDEO]

Imagine being in line to meet your favorite artist and not just getting the typical hug, “nice to meet you” and picture with them.

That’s what happened Monday night during Katy Perry’s meet and greet with one fan in Louisville, Kentucky. Samantha Bolton is an aspiring designer who wore one of her originals to the show. The dress and shoes she was wearing cost about $300 to make and was made out of over 3,000 rhinestones with Katy’s tour logo on it. Katy was so impressed she asked Samantha to not only make one for her but also her dog. The interaction was seen on Katy’s snapchat and since then, Samantha has had a ton of people reaching out wanting their own copy of the dress. This wasn’t just a typical “Oh your dress is so cute” type of thing, Katy was legitimately freaking out over the dress. You have to see the video, check it out HERE. You can see pictures of the dress there as well.

SORUCE: TMZ