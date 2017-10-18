Man Receives Over $37 Thousand After Police Mistaken Glazed Doughnut For Meth

When you look at a doughnut, do you find yourself mistaking it for methamphetamine?

Apparently, the Orlando Police Department did as a A Florida man won $37,500 from the city of Orlando after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, back in December 2015, 64-year-old man Daniel Rushing was driving a fellow parishoner from his church home when he got pulled over for speeding and failing to come to a complete stop.

When officers searched his car, they found a white crystal substance in his car that tested positive for meth.

After being locked up for 10 hours, Rushing was released and eventually cleared of all charges after further testing concluded that the glaze was, in fact, not a drug. Rushing, who has worked alongside police as a parks department employee, later sued the City of Orlando over the faulty drug testing.

He told NPR that he felt it was the “right thing to do” after data from Florida’s state law enforcement lab found that local law enforcement was registering false positives on their drug testing kits 20% of the time.