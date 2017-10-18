Pizza Hut Got Hacked…And Waited Two Weeks To Let Customers Know

On October 1st, Pizza Hut got hacked, compromising the names, personal info, and payment settings of at least 60,000 people.

According to the Miami Herald, those that placed orders on the Hut’s website or mobile app between that morning and midday October 2nd had their data exposed to hackers. Roughly less than one percent of that information was taken.

What ticked people off, however, was the fact that Pizza Hut didn’t let their customers know about the breach until nearly two weeks after the initial security breach occurred.

Many took to social media to express their displeasure.

Hey @pizzahut, thanks for telling me you got hacked 2 weeks after you lost my cc number. And a week after someone started using it.#timely — Peter Yoachim (@PeterYoachim) October 14, 2017

so @pizzahut sent an email today about a breach that occurred 2 weeks ago. their delay resulted in my bank acct being drained thx to fraud. — ᴄᴏᴜʀᴛɴᴇʏ. (@runawaywithit) October 14, 2017

#infosechttps://t.co/Zx8FMzra65

Equifax – wait a while to tell customers they've been hacked

Pizzahut – Hold my beer — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) October 17, 2017

According to the Washington Post, the reason why the pizza chain took a while to respond was largely due to the company determining just how big the breach really was. Companies need time to determine the size of the intrusion, what information is affected, and how serious the data loss is.

Additionally, if a hack is reported right away, it could give others time to potentially break into Pizza Hut’s servers and score some info for themselves.

Sure, some people may still be annoyed with Pizza Hut…but, where else can you get the $10 Dinner Box deal?