Pizza Hut Got Hacked…And Waited Two Weeks To Let Customers Know

Filed Under: hacked, Pizza Hut, customer, Two Weeks, Information
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 19: A customer walks in to a Pizza Hut restaurant during lunchtime on April 19, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut chains, reported dramatically strong first quarter earnings.
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On October 1st, Pizza Hut got hacked, compromising the names, personal info, and payment settings of at least 60,000 people.

According to the Miami Herald, those that placed orders on the Hut’s website or mobile app between that morning and midday October 2nd had their data exposed to hackers. Roughly less than one percent of that information was taken.

What ticked people off, however, was the fact that Pizza Hut didn’t let their customers know about the breach until nearly two weeks after the initial security breach occurred.

Many took to social media to express their displeasure.

According to the Washington Post, the reason why the pizza chain took a while to respond was largely due to the company determining just how big the breach really was. Companies need time to determine the size of the intrusion, what information is affected, and how serious the data loss is.

Additionally, if a hack is reported right away, it could give others time to potentially break into Pizza Hut’s servers and score some info for themselves.

Sure, some people may still be annoyed with Pizza Hut…but, where else can you get the $10 Dinner Box deal?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live