Roseville-Born Actress Molly Ringwald Talks Personal Sexual Abuse

First of all, Molly Ringwald, 80s teen-movies star, is from Roseville. Did you know that? Fascinating.

Her story. Molly Ringwald decided to give her view on the Harvey Weinstein scandal where dozens of women have come forward to accuse him of sexual abuse and harassment. She says it’s not just him though, as she’s dealt with it all throughout her career, but she has even encountered Harvey too.

She starts her “Harvey story” by saying she was set to star in one of his first films. She was excited, but had never heard of him, so she had no reason to fear him. But when she got to set, she heard stories from other cast and crewmembers. They were saying “that he and his brother Bob were becoming powerful and were difficult to work with, and that it was inadvisable to cross them.” That’s an odd first impression. She told a story about a dinner with Harvey and some other actors, “During a dinner at the Chèvre d’Or, in a tiny medieval village, there was a tense, awkward moment when Harvey became testy toward our British co-workers and accused them of thinking of us Americans as just the ‘little guys in the colonies.’ It was sort of meant as a joke, I suppose, but it made everyone cringe, and all I could think was that the guy was volatile.”

She says that she was lucky to not experience an sort of “attempt” from Harvey, but did say that he eventually completely re-worked the movie, moving scenes around, changing its name, and basically took it over from the director. One of the most significant changes was to the movie poster. She says that they took her head, and put it onto the body of another woman – one with a “form-fitting, nineteen-fifties-pinup-style dress, with a hand reaching out to accept a diamond.” False advertising, she says, because that had nothing to do with the character she played in the movie. That movie, by the way, was 1990’s “Strike It Rich.” She later had to sue the Weinsteins to recover money owed to her, winning, but never working with them again.

She goes on to tell story after story about being a teen, and either being “taught to dance” by a much older crewmember who got a little too close with an erection, or a director sticking his tongue in her mouth, when she was just 14, while on set. One time a director asked to let the lead actor put a dog collar on her neck, a move which was completely unrelated to the story or movie, and wasn’t even in the final cut. Molly says that there were older men everywhere in the industry who were trying “to help speed up the process” of her, what she says, “trying to figure out what it meant to become a sexually viable young woman.” Oh, about the dog collar. She told her agent what happened, and then fired him after he “laughed and said, ‘Well, I guess that’s one for the memoirs….'”

Molly adds that she has more stories, but if she discussed all of them, they would start to get “repetitive,” she worries. Adding that “that’s part of the point.” Some sort of sexual abuse or harassment happens over and over in the industry, and Molly hopes that Hollywood will start to change for the better, and be a more friendly and open environment.

You can read her full story here.