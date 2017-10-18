Selena Gomez Helped Talk A Fan Out Of Suicide

Selena Gomez is basically a superwoman after this event, combined with her kidney transplant (her friend, too).

A woman who runs a Selena Gomez fan page on Instagram posted a suicide note online. Fans of the account grew concerned, and started tagging Selena in comments. Eventually all the tagging alerted Selena that something was wrong, so she checked it out. She followed the woman’s page, then commented on the post, imploring the woman to direct message her to talk. Part of the message said “I don’t care if you love or hate me, suicide is never the answer. If you need someone to talk to, please dm me – you are loved by your family and friends, trust me. I love you.”

There was no official word on whether or not the woman actually talked to Selena Gomez, but she later posted to her profile that she has received professional help and was hospitalized, but seems to be safe.

This wasn’t the first time Selena Gomez has stepped forward to talk to depressed or suicidal fans. There was another encounter a couple years ago where she offered her support for a fan who was going through a difficult time and having dark thoughts. She followed that person’s account, and said “By me following you is not me saying it’s ok to think these thoughts. It’s not me saying ‘hey you said sad things, so I’m going to follow you to make you feel better.’ God puts us in situations that are so unexplainably difficult for a reason. Before you think of taking your life, think of all the lives you could save. I love you.”

As always, if you or someone you know is having feelings of suicide, please get help. Talk to anyone, and if you can’t – talk to the phone. The suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255. 24-hours, non-stop, always there. They help, and they care, and you matter.