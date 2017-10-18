The Family Fall Fair At The Citrus Town Center Is Back!

Join the NOW Entourage at the Citrus Town Center in Citrus Heights for the Family Fall Fair hosted by Sprouts Farmers Market!

Happening on Saturday, October 28th from 1pm-3pm there is something for the entire family!

Face Painting

Caricatures

Souvenir Photos

A kids area

costume characters

and so much more!

There will also be FREE pumpkins for ages 4-12 and FREE shaved ice for ages 12 and under, while supplies last.

Don’t forget to stop by the NOW tent to play some fun games and win cool prizes! For more information on the Family Fall Fair, click HERE.