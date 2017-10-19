Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani May Be Having Kids Soon

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong with no plans to quit anytime soon. In fact, a source close to the country star has said that the couple is ready to have kids.

The source told Entertainment Tonight:

“They are very committed to one another and this is a forever thing. However, more important to them right now is having a baby together. “Gwen would love nothing more than to give Blake his first child. Blake is dying to be a father. He loves Gwen’s kids, [which has] made him realize he could be a good father.”

Shelton told ET that being on the Voice sparked his paternal instinct:

“I never thought in a million years when I signed on to do that show that I would ever be so defensive when it comes to reading a blog or critique about one of my artists. [In the] first season or two, I couldn’t help it. I would just lose my mind when I would see someone picking on a kid, you know.”

The couple recently took a trip together with Stefani’s kids and her whole family to Oklahoma for the grand opening of his restaurant, Ole Red.

“We have so much fun,” Shelton said. “I don’t think you should be able to have that much fun. It’s probably not legal in California.”