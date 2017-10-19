Channing Tatum Now Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein

I know what you’re thinking – “but what did Harvey Weinstein do to/with Channing?” Well, it’s not a sexual harassment accusation, but bear with us, we’ll explain what the recent Sacramento visitor is talking about.

Basically, in the wake of all the Harvey Weinstein news, Channing Tatum has decided that he should cut all ties with Harvey, as well as the Weinstein company as a whole, after all the sexual abuse and harassment claims have come to light. He made the announcement on Facebook, seen below:



As seen in the announcement, he’s even walking away from a movie that was in production, the story about a boy who suffered through sexual abuse, called “Forgive Me Leonard.”

He’s worked on a number of Weinstein projects, but according to his announcement, he’s washing his hands of further ties with the company. That’s a brave move, but I think it’s actually starting to mark the beginning of a change, for real. The power of Hollywood, at least in this particular case, has been shifted back into the hands and minds of the actors, rather than the executives. I think it’s a good start, and hopefully it will turn into a trend and continue.