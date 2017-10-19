First Transgender Model Joins ‘Playboy’

By Darik
Filed Under: ines rau, Playboy, Playmate, transgender
(Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Vogue)

Ines Rau was the first openly transgender model ever to be featured in Playboy back in 2014. This year, she’s now officially the first Playmate to join the publication.

The 26-year-old told Playboy:

“I lived a long time without saying I was transgender. I dated a lot and almost forgot. I was scared of never finding a boyfriend and being seen as weird. Then I was like, You know, you should just be who you are. It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself.”

Rau’s induction as a Playmate feels like coming full circle, as it was through the magazine that she first publicly identified herself as transgender. Her coming out in Playboy helped her get signed on with a modeling agency.

More from Darik
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live