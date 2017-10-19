Flower Girl Falls Asleep Heading Down Aisle At Wedding

Here’s a cute picture to brighten your day. 6-month-old Rugbie was all set to be the flower girl at her Aunt’s wedding. She had her dress, she had the flowers, and she had a nap. Yep, she fell asleep just in time to be pulled down the aisle in a wagon by her mom, sister of the bride.

The baby’s father Joe says that Rugbie was strapped in safely (in case you were wondering), and the reason she was asleep is because he was singing to her about 20 minutes earlier so she could get a quick “power nap” in before the ceremony. Problem was, she wouldn’t wake up for anything after that, at least not until they got to the end of the aisle, and then was wide awake once he picked her up. Oops, just a couple minutes too late.

The bride and groom had a good laugh about it, and the bride said that it took some of the focus off of her, so she was able to relax after some of the pressure was off of her.

