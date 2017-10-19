Kevin Hart Accused Of Cashing In On Sex Tape Scandal

Kevin Hart was caught cheating in a sex tape that was recorded while in a hotel room in Las Vegas. Now it would appear that he’s making light of the situation, and not everyone is happy about that.

Watch the promo video for his comedy tour here, but heads up for an “f-bomb” about 15 seconds in.

So, the partner in the sex tape, Montia Sabbag, the woman with whom Kevin was caught, uh, cheating, is speaking out against Kevin. She and her attorney say that, while Montia has been receiving death threats, been the victim of hacking, and slut-shaming, Kevin has been writing jokes about the tape and cashing in on the situation for his new comedy tour, called “Irresponsible.” Montia and her attorney are saying that his “very distasteful” use of the scandal is a sort of slap in Montia’s face. “This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it’s like this whole thing was a joke,” says the attorney.

Pictures show Kevin partying in Vegas with the girl in the video, allegedly before the video was recorded.

The extortionists, the people who are actually trying to get money from Kevin for the tape, have yet to be identified, and police are still investigating the entire situation.

