Lazy Genius Finds Way To Watch Boiling Water From TV [PIC]

Filed Under: apple video chat, boiling water, facetime, facetime boiling water, justin hill, keep an eye on stove, lazy genius, multitasking, watch boiling water from another room
(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Let’s take a step back and give a silent, approving nod to this guy, shall we? He wanted to prepare dinner, but he also wanted to watch TV. What to do in that situation? Well, he came up with a pretty clever method to do both at the same time. Who has time to stand and watch a pot of water boil anyway? Especially not if you’ve got something on TV you want to watch.

Yep, that’s some Facetime action happening. He says he used his wife’s phone, set it up to watch the pot of water, dialed her up on Apple’s built-in video-chatting app, and was able to spend an extra few minutes watching the TV. Creative genius? Lazy millennial? More work setting everything up that what it would take to just stand and cook?? Who knows, but however you look at it, you can’t say it’s not clever.

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live