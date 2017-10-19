Lazy Genius Finds Way To Watch Boiling Water From TV [PIC]

Let’s take a step back and give a silent, approving nod to this guy, shall we? He wanted to prepare dinner, but he also wanted to watch TV. What to do in that situation? Well, he came up with a pretty clever method to do both at the same time. Who has time to stand and watch a pot of water boil anyway? Especially not if you’ve got something on TV you want to watch.

Yep, that’s some Facetime action happening. He says he used his wife’s phone, set it up to watch the pot of water, dialed her up on Apple’s built-in video-chatting app, and was able to spend an extra few minutes watching the TV. Creative genius? Lazy millennial? More work setting everything up that what it would take to just stand and cook?? Who knows, but however you look at it, you can’t say it’s not clever.

Source.