New Skincare Line Is Customized To Menstrual Cycle

Girls are familiar with the struggle of hormonal breakouts. Skin, especially on the face, becomes extra sensitive during a woman’s menstrual cycle, which makes it difficult to treat.

Amareta, a skincare startup company, has created products that work with the three phases of a woman’s menstrual cycle. The brand also has a separate line for pregnant woman, Fast & Co reports.

The website states that their products are made with “no hormone-disrupting chemicals, no synthetic preservatives, no synthetic fragrance, no harsh acne treatment ingredients, and no questionable plant extracts or essential oils.”

