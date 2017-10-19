Scientists Discovered How Some Flowers Trick Bees Into Pollinating Them

By Doug Lazy
Filed Under: bees, blue halo, flowers, pollination
HEMET, CA - MARCH 16: California poppies (R) and Canterbury bells bloom after prolonged record drought gave way to heavy winter rains, causing one of the biggest wildflower blooms in years on March 16, 2017 at Diamond Valley Lake, near Hemet, California. The winter storms brought relief to most of the region suffering years of worsening record drought conditions though aquifers remain very low and would require many more years of heavier than average rainfall to recharge water tables to pre-drought levels. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Some flowers have found a nifty way to get the blues.

They create a blue halo, apparently to attract the bees they need for pollination, scientists reported Wednesday. Bees are drawn to the color blue, but it’s hard for flowers to make that color in their petals.

Instead, some flowers use a trick of physics. They produce a blue halo when sunlight strikes a series of tiny ridges in their thin waxy surfaces. The ridges alter how the light bounces back, which affects the color that one sees.

The halos appear over pigmented areas of a flower, and people can see them over darkly colored areas if they look from certain angles.

The halo trick is uncommon among flowers. But many tulip species, along with some kinds of daisy and peony, are among those that can do it, said Edwige Moyroud of Cambridge University in England.

In a study published Wednesday by the journal Nature, Moyroud and others analyze the flower surfaces and used artificial flowers to show that bumblebees can see the halos.

An accompanying commentary said the paper shows how flowers that aren’t blue can still use that color to attract bees. Further work should see whether the halo also attracts other insects, wrote Dimitri Deheyn of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla, California.

More from Doug Lazy
