Steve Irwin’s Family Announces Return To Animal Planet [WATCH]

It’s been 20 years since The Crocodile Hunter was first aired and nearly a decade since Irwin’s untimely death in 2006. Now the Irwin family is continuing Steve’s legacy by returning to Animal Planet with a new television show of their own, reports Good Housekeeping.

The show will be hosted by Terri, Bindi, and Robert. Bindi shared a video on her Instagram announcing the family’s return to TV.

Crikey! So excited to announce that we are officially returning to @AnimalPlanet next year! We love the @DiscoveryChannel family 💙 A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Patrice Andrews, general manager of Animal Planet, said in a press release:

“Steve Irwin was a champion for all wildlife and he and Terri’s excitement and enthusiasm brought viewers from around the world in touch with nature. Their passion for animals, love for their family, and leadership in conservation awareness left a strong legacy that continues today. We are thrilled to have Terri, Bindi, and Robert back in the Animal Planet family.”

This new show could become what The Crocodile Hunter was to a new generation of viewers.