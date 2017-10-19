Taylor Swift ‘Chronicles Her Feuds’ On New Album ‘Reputation’

Taylor Swift’s new album “Reputation” is set to release on November 10th, and in it, according to an insider, she will “chronicle her feuds” with, well, everyone. The Kardashian-Wests, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, and who knows how many others.

The insider says that the references to the other people she’s wrote songs about will be “somewhat cryptic,” and then added that the references will also be “obvious.” We’ve often been left wondering (but likely figuring out) past references in songs, and to whom they may apply, but it sounds like she’s taking a more direct route in this album with calling people out.

The insider also says that Taylor is “very much in love with” her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, a British actor. But he’s not the subject of any of the songs (since much of the album was apparently written before they met about a year ago), but that a reference to him might happen on one song. This will also be a sort of “experimental” sound for Taylor too, according to the source who added that Taylor is “definitely coming for the Grammys.”

To put it as clear and as short as possible, Taylor Swift is still writing about her personal feuds with other singers as well as recent ex boyfriends in a new, more direct and obvious tone, but is taking a very new approach to her musical style on her new album.

