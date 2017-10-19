Wedding Crashing Dog Gets A Happy Ending [ADORABLE PICS]

This has to be my favorite story of the month.

Marilla and Matheus recently got married in Brazil and an unexpected guest was trying to crash the wedding. Rain had already put a damper on the day as the ceremony had to be moved to a tent. Guests took their seats and the bridal chorus began to play when in walked a stray dog with muddy paws. After being chased out twice, he came in a third time. This time walking straight to Marilla and plopping right down for a nap on her veil. The picture that was captured is going to steal your heart. Are you ready? See it HERE.

This stray dog has won the bride and groom over so much they let him stay and he even got to enjoy some food from the reception but disappeared shortly after. The couple decided they wanted to adopt the dog and give him a forever home so days later were able to track him down thanks to help from someone in the neighborhood. They named him Snoop and you can see a family photo HERE. Doesn’t he look so happy? See another picture of Snoop and Marilla HERE.

SOURCE: Huffington Post