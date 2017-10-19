Your ‘Precious Moments’ Figurines Could Be Worth A Ton Of Money

Most of the “Precious Moments” collectible figurines cost about $15 bucks new but NOW they’re going for a ton of $$$!

Dontwasteyourmoney.com says that some of the original figurines are selling for hundreds of dollars on the internet! From the article:

“Based on previous purchases on eBay, people certainly are willing to pay for these tiny dolls. One sold for over $400, and if you’re willing to get rid of an entire lot of them at once, well, that’s worth thousands.”

What makes them so valuable? The article says that the older they, the more in-demand the figurines are and they have to be in good condition, too.

See more about their value and how much you could get for one of your “Precious Moments” figurines, HERE.

