Amazing Teen Runner Carries Collapsed Teammate Across Finish Line [VIDEO]

This is a truly heartwarming story!

According to Milesplit, a runner disqualified himself at the Utah XC Championships in order to help his hurt teammate finish the race.

High school senior Sean Rausch saw teammate Blake Lewis collapse in pain only 100 meters away from the finish line. Lewis had broken his tibia and was no longer able to stand, therefore making him unable to make it down the final stretch.

Rausch decided to do what he thought was right, and he carried Lewis the rest of the way to the finish.

While this unfortunately disqualified both boys, the act amazed everyone in the stands and truly showed how close their bond was.

