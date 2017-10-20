Customer Finds Cockroach Legs In McDonald’s Coffee [Photos]

Poor McDonald’s, they can never catch a break when it comes to coffee controversy.

Their latest headline that involves the warm morning beverage comes from the city of Bangkok, Thailand.

Apparently, a man, who posted under the pseudonym Nostalgic Eik, found cockroach legs in his coffee that he ordered at a McDonald’s in Bangkok. He posted the picture to McDonald’s Facebook page.

On Thursday, McDonald’s posted an apology letter, which pretty much acknowledges that there were cockroach bits in the coffee pot, although it’s in Thai and will be hard to read if not educated in the language.

The fast food chain said in a statement that it’s brought in the offending coffee machine for inspection, and has sent in a team to the outlet to get its equipment and facilities cleaned.

Mashable has the full story with all the pictures.

Although McDonald’s has reassured that their coffee machine is cleaned and inspected often, it’s hard not to look at their drinks the same way again…