Double Amputee Plans To Run 31 Marathons In 31 Cities In 31 Days [VIDEO]

Rob Jones lost both of his legs in 2010 after stepping on an IED in Afghanistan but that doesn’t define him. He’s showing everyone that,

“I set out to be an example of a guy that went to Afghanistan, had a traumatic experience, came back and found a new way, aside from being in the military, to continue to benefit America. I hope that my story gets in front of the eyes of some people that may be struggling, and they see that, and they can use me as an example.”

Jones is setting out to run 31 marathons, that’s 26.2 miles in 31 cities in 31 days and he’s already started. He started in London then moved to Philadelphia. Then came New York City, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky. Today he’s headed to Indianapolis then he makes his way to Chicago. This all ends in Washington D.C. on November 11th which also happens to be Veteran’s Day.

SOURCE: WDRB