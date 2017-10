This Saturday, October 21 from 11 pm to Sunday, October 22 at 6 am, the interchange between Highway 65 and I-80 in Roseville/Rocklin area will be closed due to PG&E work.

The utility work will begin the first phase to reconfigure the 1-80 and SR 65 interchange. A third lane will be added on northbound Highway 65 from I-80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard to help traffic flow.

For information on the I-80/SR 65 Interchange Improvements Project you can visit their website.