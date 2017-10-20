Just What We’ve Always Wanted – Thong Jeans [PICS]

(Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images for Bread & Butter by Zalando)

Or is it jean thongs? Anyway, a Japanese designer just made some jeans that are also a thong. But they do go down to your ankle. But they ride up in… You get it.

Basically, if you take a regular pair of jeans and cut the legs out, as well as much of the front and back side, leaving just a thong in place, you too can have thong jeans. They were done (hopefully) just for publicity though (they’re not available to purchase yet), debuting during Amazon Fashion Week in Tokyo. Thibaut is the brand that created them. Here’s a picture below:

So, we’re not even going to ask “would you,” because we’re sure the answer is obvious. But let’s take a moment to remember all the odd denim trends we’ve featured this year, like the rear-zipper jeans, the zip-off legs, clear-knee jeans, and of course double-jeans.

Source.

